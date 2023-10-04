Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] Revenue clocked in at $23.73 billion, down -83.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Rite Aid Corp. [NYSE: RAD] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.54 at the close of the session, up 14.89%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rite Aid Invites Customers to ‘Live flavorably!™’ with Launch of Ello Market.

Exclusive New Food Collection Features Elevated Snacks and Pantry Staples.

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announces the arrival of Ello Market™ to its shelves – the national drug store chain’s new exclusive collection of quality snacks and indulgent treats to satisfy cravings as well as pantry staples to transform your meals.

Rite Aid Corp. stock is now -83.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RAD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5944 and lowest of $0.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.37, which means current price is +42.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 9281771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.08. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -28.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2400, while it was recorded at 0.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2797 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Rite Aid Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.83. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$15,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.Rite Aid Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corp. go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]

The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RAD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RAD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.