Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] is 2.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Revolution Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: RVMD] closed the trading session at $24.53 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.14, while the highest price level was $26.29. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Revolution Medicines Doses First Patient in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of RMC-9805, an Oral, Covalent, Mutant-Selective KRASG12D(ON) Inhibitor.

KRASG12D(ON) Inhibitor with highly differentiated mechanism of action being evaluated in patients with cancers harboring the KRASG12D mutation, the most common driver of RAS-addicted human cancers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.98 percent and weekly performance of -15.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, RVMD reached to a volume of 4136759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $33.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33.

RVMD stock trade performance evaluation

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.24. With this latest performance, RVMD shares dropped by -30.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.69 for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 27.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.11 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Revolution Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.81 and a Current Ratio set at 11.81.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]: Institutional Ownership

