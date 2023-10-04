Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] is -73.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ: OCEA] price plunged by -21.71 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Ocean Biomedical Announces Non-Dilutive Amendment to Existing Agreement with a Key Financing Partner.

This new amendment to the Forward Shares Purchase Agreement is intended as an extension of that support as the amendment provides Ocean Biomedical additional flexibility to, from time to time, potentially access capital under the in-place Forward Shares Purchase Agreement as market conditions fluctuate, and, lowering the “Seller VWAP Trigger Event” serves to narrow the circumstances under which Polar could elect to terminate the agreement prior to its prescribed termination date. The Seller VWAP Trigger Event does not prescribe when, or at what price, Polar can elect to sell shares under the agreement. Ocean Biomedical did not pay Polar any new fee or provide any other new consideration for the accommodations made by Polar, nor did the amendment result in a dilutive offering.

A sum of 4453918 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 259.60K shares. Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares reached a high of $3.08 and dropped to a low of $2.38 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

The one-year OCEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.19. The average equity rating for OCEA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCEA shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

OCEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.45. With this latest performance, OCEA shares dropped by -39.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.23 for Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocean Biomedical Inc. Fundamentals:

Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OCEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OCEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OCEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.