Netflix Inc. [NFLX] moved down -0.94: Why It’s Important

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.66%. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Netflix to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its third quarter 2023 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

Over the last 12 months, NFLX stock rose by 60.02%. The one-year Netflix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.69. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $166.96 billion, with 445.35 million shares outstanding and 436.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, NFLX stock reached a trading volume of 8863407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $463.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 415.70, while it was recorded at 377.73 for the last single week of trading, and 370.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 23.96%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.