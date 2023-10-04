Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Revenue clocked in at $34.13 billion, up 1.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Mondelēz International Completes Sale Of Developed Market Gum Business to Perfetti Van Melle.

Advances strategy to accelerate growth and focus portfolio on attractive core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Retains emerging market gum business across Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa.

A sum of 7959485 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. Mondelez International Inc. shares reached a high of $68.26 and dropped to a low of $67.37 until finishing in the latest session at $67.60.

The one-year MDLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.86. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 31.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.11 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.72, while it was recorded at 68.97 for the last single week of trading, and 70.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.25%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.