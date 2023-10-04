Medtronic Plc [MDT] Revenue clocked in at $31.56 billion, down -1.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] slipped around -1.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $76.54 at the close of the session, down -1.58%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM that TMCF and Medtronic Partner To Launch Academic R&D Grants at HBCUs.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Medtronic partner to launch the Research & Development Engagement program.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is proud to partner with Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to launch the Research & Development Engagement program, which provides grants to support innovation, ideas, and solutions in STEM, medical technology, and business research at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Medtronic Plc stock is now -1.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDT Stock saw the intraday high of $77.385 and lowest of $76.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.02, which means current price is +0.71% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 5735668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic Plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $92.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.79.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic Plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.56 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.37, while it was recorded at 77.92 for the last single week of trading, and 83.34 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic Plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic Plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.65 and a Gross Margin at +60.54. Medtronic Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic Plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.36. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic Plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $39,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic Plc [MDT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 3.47%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic Plc [MDT]

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.