Market cap of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc [VEDU] reaches 6.33M – now what?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc [NASDAQ: VEDU] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, up 10.94%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM that VEDU Symbol Changes.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced that it will be changing its ticker symbol from “VEDU” to “GV”. Effective when the market opens on Monday, October 9, 2023, its common shares will trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “GV”.

No action by the Company’s shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common shares will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stock is now -59.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEDU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.216 and lowest of $0.1475 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.17, which means current price is +52.08% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 739.86K shares, VEDU reached a trading volume of 7286034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc [VEDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, VEDU shares dropped by -35.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc [VEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2482, while it was recorded at 0.1525 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5639 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc [VEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +14.61. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.25.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

