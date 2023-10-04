Market cap of SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] reaches 65.79M – now what?

SciSparc Ltd [NASDAQ: SPRC] surged by $1.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.0499 during the day while it closed the day at $5.10. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM that SciSparc Granted European Patent for its Core Technology.

The receipt of the patent confirms the innovation and uniqueness of the Company’s technologies and strengthens its position as a leader in the cannabis space.

SciSparc Ltd stock has also gained 25.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPRC stock has declined by -64.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.84% and lost -74.04% year-on date.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $65.79 million, with 12.90 million shares outstanding and 12.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.72K shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 13288557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRC shares is $520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

SPRC stock trade performance evaluation

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.66. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -615.22 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. SciSparc Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.43.

Return on Total Capital for SPRC is now -112.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, SPRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciSparc Ltd [SPRC] managed to generate an average of -$864,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.SciSparc Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

SciSparc Ltd [SPRC]: Institutional Ownership

