Market cap of FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] reaches 5.96M – now what?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] gained 3.58% or 0.01 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 15754736 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FOXO Technologies Announces Agreement With Atrio Insurance.

FOXO Technologies Inc.™ (NYSEAM: FOXO), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged Atrio Insurance/Singular Insurance Brokerage, an insurance brokerage general agency offering products and specialty programs throughout the United States, to sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™.

This partnership will enable FOXO to expand its distribution footprint through Atrio/Singular’s rapidly growing sales network of over 2,500 agents across 48 states. In selling life insurance complete with a FOXO Longevity Report™, Atrio/Singular will add to its robust product portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions to clients.

It opened the trading session at $0.10, the shares rose to $0.14 and dropped to $0.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOXO points out that the company has recorded -75.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, FOXO reached to a volume of 15754736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for FOXO stock

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -23.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1370, while it was recorded at 0.1074 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3651 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.