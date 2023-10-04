Market cap of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] reaches 2.19M – now what?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] gained 24.52% or 0.77 points to close at $3.91 with a heavy trading volume of 10917702 shares. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

As previously disclosed, on July 26, 2023, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the Company’s stockholders’ equity as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2023 did not satisfy the continued listing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires that a listed company’s stockholders’ equity be at least $2.5 million (the “Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”). The Company timely submitted a compliance plan to the Panel and on August 23, 2023 received notice from Nasdaq that it has until January 22, 2024 to demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement. On October 10, 2022, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notified the Company that the bid price of its shares of common stock had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous consecutive business days and, as a result, the company did not comply with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Panel previously granted the Company’s requested extension until October 9, 2023 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

It opened the trading session at $3.11, the shares rose to $5.64 and dropped to $3.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNXA points out that the company has recorded -32.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 320.97K shares, CNXA reached to a volume of 10917702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for CNXA stock

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.62. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.30 and a Gross Margin at -30.23. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -254.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -363.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.68.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]

