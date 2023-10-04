Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS] reaches 18.94M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: BRQS] loss -12.90% or -0.01 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 8901259 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Borqs Technologies is Expanding Its IoT Device Businesses in Africa Annual Potential Sales of $30 million.

“The number of mobile users in Africa has been growing rapidly. However, not all African consumers can afford smart IoT devices. Therefore, leasing mobile equipment is a viable solution in the African market. Borqs’ extensive expertise in developing Android software and manufacturing hardware enables the Company to develop special security software for the equipment leasing business in Africa. A world-renown financing company will partner with Borqs to structure an attractive leasing program for the African consumers. Also, manufacturing devices locally in Africa can help reduce significant import tariffs. The project can potentially produce about 500,000 units per year and generate about $30M in sales for our Company,” said Pat Chan, CEO of Borqs Technologies.

It opened the trading session at $0.1212, the shares rose to $0.1313 and dropped to $0.1012, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRQS points out that the company has recorded -58.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 8.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 8901259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRQS shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRQS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for BRQS stock

Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.58. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -29.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.34 for Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1703, while it was recorded at 0.1501 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2237 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.78 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. Borqs Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.73.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, BRQS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$91,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Borqs Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Borqs Technologies Inc [BRQS]

The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRQS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRQS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.