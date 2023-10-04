Market Analysts see Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] loss -10.95% or -4.16 points to close at $33.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4173255 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced that Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, will be participating in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences in September:.

2023 Citi Global Technology and GEMS Conference at 1:45 pm ET on September 6, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $37.38, the shares rose to $37.595 and dropped to $33.645, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WOLF points out that the company has recorded -45.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 4173255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $57.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.59.

Trading performance analysis for WOLF stock

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.19 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.19, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 59.32 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.