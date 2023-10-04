Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc [W] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] traded at a low on 10/03/23, posting a -8.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.91. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Introducing ‘The Montana Collection’ by Kelly Clarkson Home, Exclusively at Wayfair.

New collection hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson expands top-selling home line with hundreds of furniture and decor pieces inspired by her Montana home – just in time for the holidays.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced the launch of The Montana Collection by Kelly Clarkson Home, offering vintage classics and antiqued details inspired by the star’s ranch home in Montana, just in time for the holidays. Personally curated by Kelly Clarkson, the retailer’s official brand ambassador, the exclusive collection expands Kelly Clarkson Home with hundreds of new furniture and decor pieces, adding a rustic look to the French-country-style home line, all at affordable price points.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5424792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc stands at 6.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.05%.

The market cap for W stock reached $6.60 billion, with 82.90 million shares outstanding and 81.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, W reached a trading volume of 5424792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $89.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -21.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.58, while it was recorded at 59.70 for the last single week of trading, and 51.17 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.