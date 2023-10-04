Market Analysts see Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ALXO] closed the trading session at $7.51 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.91, while the highest price level was $8.3199. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ALX Oncology Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 ASPEN-06 Clinical Trial Results of Evorpacept for the Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer.

— Evorpacept is the first CD47 blocker to show activity in a global randomized study in solid tumors.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

— Interim efficacy results showed the confirmed overall response rate for evorpacept combination treatment was 52% compared to 22% for control treatment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.36 percent and weekly performance of 52.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 66.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 160.07K shares, ALXO reached to a volume of 42550221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALXO shares is $27.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17.

ALXO stock trade performance evaluation

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.02. With this latest performance, ALXO shares gained by 66.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALXO is now -39.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, ALXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO] managed to generate an average of -$2,129,000 per employee.Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.49 and a Current Ratio set at 12.49.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc [ALXO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.