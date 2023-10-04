HSBC Securities lifts Asana Inc [ASAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] price plunged by -6.11 percent to reach at -$1.12. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Asana Unveils New AI Innovations to Help Every Organization Work Smarter.

Asana Intelligence, powered by the Work Graph®, drives greater clarity, impact, and scale for executives, departments, and entire organizations.

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading enterprise work management solution, announced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that drive greater clarity, impact, and scale for executives, departments, and entire organizations. Through Asana’s Work Graph®, these new enterprise-grade AI capabilities empower leaders to steer their organizations toward reaching goals and driving outcomes faster.

A sum of 4050497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Asana Inc shares reached a high of $18.415 and dropped to a low of $17.059 until finishing in the latest session at $17.22.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.17. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -20.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.31, while it was recorded at 17.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$228,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Asana Inc [ASAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

