Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI] Is Currently -16.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [NYSE: HASI] loss -16.16% or -3.18 points to close at $16.50 with a heavy trading volume of 5014323 shares. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that HASI Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“HASI,” “We,” “Our” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

“We are proud to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600, another significant milestone for the Company,” said Jeffrey A. Lipson, President and CEO of HASI. “We expect this inclusion will increase our visibility within the investment community and the liquidity of our shares as we continue to execute on our climate positive vision and growth strategy.”.

It opened the trading session at $18.83, the shares rose to $19.10 and dropped to $16.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HASI points out that the company has recorded -40.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 15.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, HASI reached to a volume of 5014323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $38.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for HASI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37.

Trading performance analysis for HASI stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.08. With this latest performance, HASI shares dropped by -28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.90 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.04, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading, and 27.34 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.88. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI] managed to generate an average of $357,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc go to 8.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc [HASI]

The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HASI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HASI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.