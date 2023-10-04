Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] Is Currently -3.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gerdau S.A. ADR [NYSE: GGB] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.49 at the close of the session, down -3.44%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Gerdau introduces recyclable steel into Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix.

At event in the city of São Paulo, executives of Gerdau and São Paulo Grand Prix announced unprecedented partnership, which will offer new sustainable experience in the Brazilian round of the world’s largest and most popular motor racing competition.

Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steel producer and one of the leading producers of special steel for the automotive industry, announces today an unprecedented partnership with São Paulo Grand Prix, the Brazilian round of the world’s largest and most popular motor racing competition, to take place on November 3, 4 and 5 at Interlagos racetrack. The company will be the event’s official steel supplier, with an 100% recyclable product, to be used to modernize the structures of Interlagos circuit, located in the city and state of São Paulo.

Gerdau S.A. ADR stock is now -13.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GGB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.6679 and lowest of $4.445 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.21, which means current price is +1.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, GGB reached a trading volume of 6579067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

How has GGB stock performed recently?

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by -14.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gerdau S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.94.

Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. ADR go to -3.46%.

Insider trade positions for Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]

The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GGB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GGB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.