For KKR & Co. Inc [KKR], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] loss -3.26% or -1.99 points to close at $59.00 with a heavy trading volume of 4492581 shares. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that KKR Sells Over $560 Million of U.S. Industrial Real Estate.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has completed the sale of over 5 million square-feet (SF) of industrial warehouse and distribution properties for a total aggregate value of over $560 million. The dispositions were completed through five discrete transactions with five separate buyers. The fifth and final sale closed on September 29th.

The sales, primarily consisting of assets in KKR’s Real Estate Partners Americas II fund, included over 50 industrial buildings located in high-growth, infill markets across Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, the Lehigh Valley and Central Pennsylvania. Since 2018, across its investment strategies in the U.S., KKR has acquired over 60 million SF of logistics assets totaling approximately $8.0 billion of aggregate value. Including these five sales, KKR has sold approximately 21 million SF since 2021 and currently owns over 40 million SF of industrial real estate in major metropolitan areas.

It opened the trading session at $60.37, the shares rose to $60.655 and dropped to $58.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 13.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 4492581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $74.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.35, while it was recorded at 61.25 for the last single week of trading, and 55.16 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 13.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.