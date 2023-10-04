For Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

Horizon Therapeutics Plc [NASDAQ: HZNP] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $116.23 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Rule 8.1 Dealing Disclosure (Horizon Therapeutics plc).

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL.

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc stock is now 2.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HZNP Stock saw the intraday high of $116.27 and lowest of $116.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.95, which means current price is +28.35% above from all time high which was touched on 10/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 4578846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $116.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.86.

How has HZNP stock performed recently?

Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.07 for Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.15, while it was recorded at 115.85 for the last single week of trading, and 108.20 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.64. Horizon Therapeutics Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.93. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $246,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Horizon Therapeutics Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.86 and a Current Ratio set at 4.05.

Earnings analysis for Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Plc go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Horizon Therapeutics Plc [HZNP]

The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HZNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.