For Blackstone Inc [BX], Analyst sees a rise to $111. What next?

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] slipped around -3.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $103.22 at the close of the session, down -3.68%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Blackstone Integrates Leading Credit and Insurance Businesses to Form Blackstone Credit and Insurance (BXCI) in Push Toward Next $1 Trillion.

Gilles Dellaert Named Global Head of BXCI, Dwight Scott Named Chairman.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today the integration of its market-leading corporate credit, asset-based finance, and insurance groups into a single new unit, Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI). Credit and Insurance is Blackstone’s fastest-growing segment – more than doubling to $295 billion in assets under management over the last three years. Today, Blackstone’s market-leading businesses include: the largest BDC (BCRED), largest private credit energy transition fund (BGREEN), largest manager of CLOs and senior loans in the world, and the second-largest alternative manager of insurance assets.

Blackstone Inc stock is now 39.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $106.23 and lowest of $102.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.78, which means current price is +39.41% above from all time high which was touched on 09/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4535054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $112.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 102.99.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.30, while it was recorded at 106.46 for the last single week of trading, and 92.11 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 11.26%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.