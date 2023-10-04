Evercore ISI slashes price target on Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] – find out why.

Gritstone Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GRTS] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.03 at the close of the session, up 18.02%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Gritstone bio Awarded BARDA Contract to Conduct Comparative Phase 2b Study Evaluating Next-Generation Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19 Valued at up to $433 Million.

— 10,000 participant randomized Phase 2b study will evaluate Gritstone’s self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidate containing Spike plus other viral targets with an approved vaccine against COVID-19 –.

— Contract is part of ‘Project NextGen,’ an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19 –.

Gritstone Bio Inc stock is now -41.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRTS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.1091 and lowest of $1.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.05, which means current price is +78.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, GRTS reached a trading volume of 6645088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gritstone Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Bio Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has GRTS stock performed recently?

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.17. With this latest performance, GRTS shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.09 for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6800, while it was recorded at 1.6400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3700 for the last 200 days.

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1414.44 and a Gross Margin at -69.28. Gritstone Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1291.26.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -57.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$513,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Gritstone Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Insider trade positions for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]

