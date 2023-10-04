Coupang Inc [CPNG] moved down -1.77: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] slipped around -0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.66 at the close of the session, down -1.77%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Coupang Announces Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Net Revenues of $5.8 billion, up 16% YoY and 21% on an FX-neutral basis.

Coupang Inc stock is now 13.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPNG Stock saw the intraday high of $17.00 and lowest of $16.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.31, which means current price is +31.54% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 5418150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc [CPNG]

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.