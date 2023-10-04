Conoco Phillips [COP] Is Currently 0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $117.67 during the day while it closed the day at $117.60. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM that ConocoPhillips to Hold Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Nov. 2.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Nov. 2.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, http://www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

Conoco Phillips stock has also loss -1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 13.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.67% and gained 1.39% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $140.82 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 4161928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $133.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

Conoco Phillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Conoco Phillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.69, while it was recorded at 120.06 for the last single week of trading, and 109.82 for the last 200 days.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conoco Phillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. Conoco Phillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conoco Phillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conoco Phillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conoco Phillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to -10.12%.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.