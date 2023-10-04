Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [CDAQ] is 5.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: CDAQ] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 4905504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.02K shares. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp shares reached a high of $10.54 and dropped to a low of $10.53 until finishing in the latest session at $10.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [CDAQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CDAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [CDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CDAQ shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.73 for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [CDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Digital Acquisition Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CDAQ is now -0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [CDAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,647,620 per employee.Compass Digital Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp [CDAQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDAQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDAQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDAQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.