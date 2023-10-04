Cloudflare Inc [NET] Is Currently -6.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] closed the trading session at $58.40 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.90, while the highest price level was $61.77. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cloudflare Delivers all Connectivity Elements of Single-Vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE); Magic WAN Connector Available to All.

Speed up, simplify, and secure connection of distributed employees, devices, apps, networks, and data centers without sacrificing performance.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that all connectivity elements of Cloudflare’s single-vendor SASE platform, Cloudflare One, are now generally available. Cloudflare’s SASE offering addresses both security and networking transformation requirements without adding complexity, a crucial differentiator in protecting today’s hybrid workforce.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.17 percent and weekly performance of 3.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, NET reached to a volume of 4168004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $68.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 211.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Cloudflare Inc [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.00, while it was recorded at 61.52 for the last single week of trading, and 58.72 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.