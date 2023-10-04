Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] Stock trading around $3.73 per share: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp [NASDAQ: CLNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.06%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM that Knight Transportation, Cummins, and Clean Energy Demonstrate Potential of Ultra-Low Carbon Fuel Through Cummins X15N Natural Gas Powertrains in California.

Phoenix, Arizona-based, Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) (“Knight”), part of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (Knight-Swift) and the industry’s largest full truckload company, has been successfully testing Cummins’ (NYSE:CMI) new X15N natural gas engine in Southern California – realizing NOx and greenhouse gas reductions without compromise to performance.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928618128/en/.

Over the last 12 months, CLNE stock dropped by -30.15%. The one-year Clean Energy Fuels Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.56. The average equity rating for CLNE stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $831.68 million, with 222.44 million shares outstanding and 165.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, CLNE stock reached a trading volume of 4439148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-04-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

CLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clean Energy Fuels Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.00.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.02. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$118,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp [CLNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.