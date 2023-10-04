Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain 29.75% so far this year. What now?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$1.04. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kidde and Gerry Dee Elevate Fire Safety Awareness with Cause For Alarm Campaign.

Comedian and former teacher Gerry Dee teams up with Kidde to equip Canadian families with educational resources for kids and donate over 1,000 smoke alarms.

– Today, Kidde – North America’s #1 Home Fire Safety Brand* launched its first-ever Cause For AlarmTM campaign in Canada to help address the gaps in fire safety knowledge and preparedness amongst Canadians. Fatal house fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. In fact, one in ten of the home fire related deaths in Canada are youth1.To bridge the gap, Kidde has partnered with comedian and former teacher Gerry Dee to help educate families and children on the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety at home. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

A sum of 4471907 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.84M shares. Carrier Global Corp shares reached a high of $54.45 and dropped to a low of $52.90 until finishing in the latest session at $53.52.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.4. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.72, while it was recorded at 54.86 for the last single week of trading, and 47.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.87%.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.