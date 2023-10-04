C3.ai Inc [AI] moved down -2.96: Why It’s Important

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] loss -2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $23.97 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI to Present at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel is scheduled to participate in a keynote presentation at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at noon (MST).

Interested parties will be able to watch a replay of the webcast, which will be accessible on the C3 AI Investor Relations website (ir.c3.ai) following the event.

C3.ai Inc represents 110.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.83 billion with the latest information. AI stock price has been found in the range of $23.61 to $24.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.42M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 5292052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.22, while it was recorded at 24.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.47 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.08 and a Current Ratio set at 8.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at C3.ai Inc [AI]

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.