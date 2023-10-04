Brookfield Corporation [BN] Revenue clocked in at $97.56 billion, down -4.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] closed the trading session at $30.13 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.63, while the highest price level was $30.16. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 32 Preferred Shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.23 percent and weekly performance of -5.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, BN reached to a volume of 3944495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $47.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.85.

BN stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 31.01 for the last single week of trading, and 33.01 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 518.29. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] managed to generate an average of $13,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.