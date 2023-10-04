Barclays lifts Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.86 during the day while it closed the day at $10.50. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Elanco Launches Varenzin™-CA1 (molidustat oral suspension) – the First-of-its-Kind Oral Treatment for Anemia in Cats with Chronic Kidney Disease.

Today, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) announced that the first shipments of Varenzin™-CA1 (molidustat oral suspension), conditionally approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only treatment to control non-regenerative anemia in cats with chronic kidney disease (CKD), are shipping to veterinary clinics around the country. Anemia from CKD can dramatically affect a cat’s existence, making them lethargic, reducing their appetite, and even leading to a rapid heart rate and difficulty breathing in severe cases. According to the FDA, CKD-related anemia is a complication that often contributes to death or euthanasia of affected cats due to poor quality of life.i The challenges of current therapy to address this devastating condition often include inconvenient and extra-label use of a human drug.

“Varenzin-CA1 is the first drug to receive conditional approval for use in cats, providing access to a novel medicine for our feline companions suffering from nonregenerative anemia due to CKD,” said the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine, upon conditionally approving the product. “Additionally, this is the first drug for cats under expanded conditional approval, a pathway to the marketplace that encourages development of innovative treatments and increases the options for treating animals with uncommon conditions, serious or life-threatening diseases, or diseases without existing or adequate therapies.”.

Elanco Animal Health Inc stock has also loss -7.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELAN stock has inclined by 6.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.51% and lost -14.08% year-on date.

The market cap for ELAN stock reached $5.17 billion, with 492.68 million shares outstanding and 489.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 6524668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to 4.40%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: Institutional Ownership

