Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] is -2.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $66.26 on 10/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.98, while the highest price level was $66.87. The company report on September 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM that ASTRAZENECA AND INSTITUT KANSER NEGARA PARTNER TO INTRODUCE AI TECHNOLOGY FOR LUNG SCREENING.

The partnership paves the way for the adoption of AI technology in chest x-ray for early lung screening at government health facilities.

In conjunction with Institut Kanser Negara’s (IKN) 10th anniversary, AstraZeneca announced its collaboration to accelerate digitalisation in healthcare by introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) x-ray technology into early lung screening at government clinics and hospitals under the Projek Saringan Awal Paru-Paru (SAPU) programme. As a centre of excellence for cancer care in the country, IKN will be the first government institution in the country to implement this AI technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.27 percent and weekly performance of -2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 4139241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $84.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.66, while it was recorded at 67.21 for the last single week of trading, and 69.58 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 13.40%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.