Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Is Currently -2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] loss -2.03% or -0.39 points to close at $18.78 with a heavy trading volume of 4306835 shares. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call toll free by dialing +1(877) 407-0312. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 389-0899. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing toll free +1 (877) 660-6853 and to international callers by dialing +1 (201) 612-7415. For all replays, please reference access code 13740714. An archived replay will also be available through November 21, 2023 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital’s website.

It opened the trading session at $19.10, the shares rose to $19.15 and dropped to $18.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCC points out that the company has recorded 2.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -13.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 4306835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.41, while it was recorded at 19.30 for the last single week of trading, and 18.90 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.