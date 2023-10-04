Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR] is -84.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Appreciate Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SFR] traded at a high on 10/03/23, posting a 5.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.18. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Appreciate Receives Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of its Form 10-Q.

As previously reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on April 3, 2023, and in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2023, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10591822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Appreciate Holdings Inc stands at 34.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.86%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 172.75K shares, SFR reached a trading volume of 10591822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appreciate Holdings Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SFR stock performed recently?

Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, SFR shares dropped by -35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.39 for Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2674, while it was recorded at 0.1784 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7572 for the last 200 days.

Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SFR is now -0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR] managed to generate an average of $3,676,097 per employee.Appreciate Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.02 and a Current Ratio set at 0.02.

Insider trade positions for Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]

The top three institutional holders of SFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.