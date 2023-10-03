Wolfe Research lifts Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] price plunged by -3.82 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Ally launches proprietary, enterprise AI platform.

Focus on internal problem solving, security and scalability underpins Ally’s foray into generative AI.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today the launch of Ally.ai, a proprietary, cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform that has the functionality of traditional and generative AI tools, including foundational models, along with the specialized human touch and data security protections essential for a financial services company.

A sum of 5380384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.37M shares. Ally Financial Inc shares reached a high of $26.68 and dropped to a low of $25.53 until finishing in the latest session at $25.66.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.54. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.59.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.93, while it was recorded at 26.33 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.