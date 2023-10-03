why ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

ShiftPixy Inc [NASDAQ: PIXY] gained 88.24% or 0.72 points to close at $1.53 with a heavy trading volume of 72273247 shares. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM that ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Delay of Reverse Stock Split Effective Date.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, announced today that its reverse stock split, scheduled for 11:59:59 p.m. on September 30, 2023, in Wyoming, will be postponed two weeks until 11:59:59 p.m. on October 14, 2023, in Wyoming. The delay is necessitated by the principal shareholder’s plans to effect charitable donations of his shares of the Company’s Common Stock and coordinating the donations with the recipient charities prior to the effectiveness of the reverse stock split. The Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on Nasdaq on October 16, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $0.7864, the shares rose to $2.06 and dropped to $0.7764, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PIXY points out that the company has recorded -65.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -325.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, PIXY reached to a volume of 72273247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIXY shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIXY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PIXY stock

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 291.30. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 159.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.2590, while it was recorded at 15.1754 for the last single week of trading, and 120.9448 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.52. ShiftPixy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$711,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ShiftPixy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.07 and a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]

The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PIXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PIXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.