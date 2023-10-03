why Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.73

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $75.31 at the close of the session, up 0.31%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Coinbase Announces Final Results and Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 3.625% Senior Notes Due 2031.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) today announced the final results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to $180.0 million in aggregate purchase price (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of its 3.625% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”).

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Tender Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 18, 2023 (the “Final Expiration Time”). The Company expects to accept for payment and make payment on September 20, 2023 (the “Final Settlement Date”) with respect to all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2023 (the “Interim Expiration Time”), but at or prior to the Final Expiration Time, subject to the conditions set forth in the Company’s offer to purchase, dated August 7, 2023 (as amended, the “Offer to Purchase”).

Coinbase Global Inc stock is now 112.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COIN Stock saw the intraday high of $79.9494 and lowest of $74.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.43, which means current price is +138.70% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.25M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 9672242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $89.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.58, while it was recorded at 73.52 for the last single week of trading, and 66.11 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.