why Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.83

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] loss -2.46% or -1.35 points to close at $53.55 with a heavy trading volume of 8843947 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Investor’s Business Daily Recognizes Charles Schwab Bank as Most Trusted Bank and Charles Schwab as one of the Most Trusted Financial Services Firms in Annual Survey.

Charles Schwab Bank was named the most trusted bank by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) in its 2023 Most Trusted Financial Companies Survey, marking the first year a bank broke into the annual survey’s top 10 since its inception in 2020. Charles Schwab was also named one of the most trusted investment firms, with consumers ranking Schwab among the top two most trusted financial companies across four categories – ETF/Fund Company, Online Broker, Wealth Management and Banking.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The survey scores financial companies on seven key attributes: financially sound/secure; quality of products/services; ethical business practices; privacy and security of personal data; customer service; prices; and sensitivity to customer needs in the current economic and financial climate.

It opened the trading session at $54.74, the shares rose to $54.96 and dropped to $53.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCHW points out that the company has recorded 2.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 8843947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $73.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.03.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.41 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.33, while it was recorded at 54.32 for the last single week of trading, and 63.07 for the last 200 days.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. Charles Schwab Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 8.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.