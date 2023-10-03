Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Under Armour Inc [UAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] loss -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $6.70 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; MAINTAINS FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We’re pleased with how we have navigated our start to fiscal 2024,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “Our international and direct-to-consumer businesses, both of which realized solid growth in the quarter, continue to deliver aside a challenging consumer retail environment in North America. Based on this performance, we are maintaining our outlook for fiscal 2024.”.

Under Armour Inc represents 188.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.98 billion with the latest information. UAA stock price has been found in the range of $6.6401 to $6.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5370638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Under Armour Inc [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Under Armour Inc [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.12. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc [UAA] managed to generate an average of $25,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 9.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Under Armour Inc [UAA]

The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.