Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cybin Inc [CYBN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] gained 7.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Small Pharma Reports Positive Top-line Data from SPL026 (DMT)-SSRI Drug Interaction Study in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

– Cybin to acquire Small Pharma Inc. in a previously announced all-share transaction expected to close in Q4 2023, creating an international clinical-stage leader in novel psychedelic therapeutics with the largest IP portfolio in the sector -.

– Results suggest that SSRIs enhance the efficacy of SPL026 (DMT) when administered to MDD patients on a stable dose of SSRIs versus patients not on SSRIs -.

Cybin Inc represents 239.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.79 million with the latest information. CYBN stock price has been found in the range of $0.52 to $0.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 5665052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 83.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3748, while it was recorded at 0.5434 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3733 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cybin Inc [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.