UBS slashes price target on First Horizon Corporation [FHN] – find out why.

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a low on 10/02/23, posting a -3.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.64. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that First Horizon Announces Results of its 2023 Company-Run Stress Test.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) (“First Horizon” or “the Company”) announced today its 2023 Bank Holding Company-run capital stress test results which demonstrate the ability to successfully navigate periods of economic stress and maintain capital ratios well above regulatory-required minimums. These internally generated results, which utilized the 2023 Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on February 9, 2023, reflect continued strong risk discipline.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

“Our 2023 stress test results demonstrate the resilience of our diversified business model, strong capital position and commitment to prudent risk management through all economic environments,” said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski. “Our minimum common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 8.7% reflects an additional $4 billion of pre-tax loss absorption capacity beyond the required regulatory minimums and our stressed loss rates and pre-provision net revenue results once again outperformed the Federal Reserve published CCAR-bank median.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13517056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $5.94 billion, with 558.70 million shares outstanding and 549.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 13517056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.83.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.64 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.