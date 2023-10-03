Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] stock Upgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $28

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] closed the trading session at $17.14 on 10/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.705, while the highest price level was $18.20. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

– Record Quarterly Revenue of $119.2 million, up 62% Year-Over-Year –.

– System Solutions Revenue Grew 80% Year-Over-Year to $102.1 million, Representing 86% of Second Quarter Revenue –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.52 percent and weekly performance of -15.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, SHLS reached to a volume of 5318364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

SHLS stock trade performance evaluation

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.32. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.65 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 18.81 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 46.70%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Institutional Ownership

