SentinelOne Inc [S] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.73%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Company among the highest-rated vendors with nearly 96% of end users indicating they would recommend Singularity™ Platform.

Customers have spoken loud and clear, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is among the highest-rated vendors in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms report1. 1,462 professional users provided reviews of Sentinel’s Singularity Platform to Gartner Peer Insights, the undisputed leader for Enterprise software and service buyers, and 96 percent said they would recommend the solution.

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -35.14%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.12. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.13, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 billion, with 295.67 million shares outstanding and 228.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 5563840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc Fundamentals:

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

SentinelOne Inc [S] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.