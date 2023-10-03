Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH] is -32.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [NYSE: SBH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.32%. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM that Sally Beauty Launches bondbar Hair Color and Expands Award-Winning Care Line.

Bondbar’s hair repair system will now include a full shade range of permanent hair color with built-in bonding technology, so consumers can repair while they color.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Sally Beauty, the ultimate destination for salon-quality hair color and care, is proud to announce the third extension to the bondbar product line. Initially launched in October 2022, the line of bonding solutions amassed thousands of rave reviews and award-winning status within its first year. With the newest expansion, Sally Beauty is redefining hair care and reinventing color with a line of permanent shades expertly designed with built-in bond repair. Also launching are four new bonding products, including a first-to-market shampoo and three versatile styling products.

Over the last 12 months, SBH stock dropped by -35.35%. The one-year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.98. The average equity rating for SBH stock is currently 3.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $910.66 million, with 106.97 million shares outstanding and 106.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, SBH stock reached a trading volume of 6500100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

SBH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, SBH shares dropped by -16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.98 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +47.68. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 17.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 590.59. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 513.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH] managed to generate an average of $6,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

SBH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc go to 29.90%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc [SBH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.