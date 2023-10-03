RTX Corp [RTX] Is Currently -0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] loss -0.88% or -0.63 points to close at $71.34 with a heavy trading volume of 6790136 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that RTX to optimize water prediction capabilities for NOAA.

Next-Gen Water Prediction framework will help communities prepare for and respond to weather, water and climate-dependent events.

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to develop and optimize the nation’s water resources prediction capabilities.

It opened the trading session at $71.74, the shares rose to $71.945 and dropped to $70.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RTX points out that the company has recorded -27.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 6790136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RTX Corp [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

RTX Corp [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.07 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.16, while it was recorded at 72.09 for the last single week of trading, and 94.17 for the last 200 days.

RTX Corp [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Corp [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 11.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RTX Corp [RTX]

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.