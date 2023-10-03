Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, up 19.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] traded at a low on 10/02/23, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.73. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Operation HOPE Partners with Robinhood to Expand ‘The 1865 Project’ Nationwide.

Groundbreaking initiative supports ongoing mission to finish the work of the Freedman’s Bank; Partnership expands economic opportunity for all through increased access to technology and education.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Operation HOPE today announced that Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) is deepening its partnership with the Atlanta-based non-profit through the 1865 Project, a new initiative that supports the organization’s mission to expand economic opportunity in underserved communities through financial education and empowerment. With Robinhood’s support, the ‘1865 Project’ will allow Operation HOPE to further grow and scale its work across America and fuel innovative programs and technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5819951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Robinhood Markets Inc stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $8.87 billion, with 764.89 million shares outstanding and 476.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 5819951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.