Realty Income Corp. [O] moved down -1.90: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] closed the trading session at $48.99 on 10/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.76, while the highest price level was $49.98. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Realty Income Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on November 6, 2023. The company will host its conference call on November 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PST to discuss the operating results.

To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1264 (United States) or (412) 317-5632 (International). When prompted, please ask for the Realty Income conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.77 percent and weekly performance of -4.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, O reached to a volume of 6141735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $67.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corp. [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.60 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.40, while it was recorded at 49.69 for the last single week of trading, and 61.20 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corp. [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.