Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] moved up 5.85: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.235 during the day while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Meta Materials Announces Favorable Ruling in Securities Class Action Lawsuit.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (Nasdaq:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York has granted the Company’s motion to dismiss the securities class action lawsuit previously disclosed. The court ruled that the complaint fails to plead any false statements, material omissions, or a strong inference of fraudulent intent by META or the other named defendants. The court’s order dismisses all claims against all defendants, including META.

The lawsuit, initially filed in January 2022, consolidated two separate class action lawsuits primarily stemming from a short-seller report and statements related to META’s business and its proposed combination with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. The court’s decision dismisses these allegations.

Meta Materials Inc stock has also gained 6.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMAT stock has inclined by 11.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.97% and lost -81.15% year-on date.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $107.05 million, with 477.26 million shares outstanding and 399.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 6873897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2253, while it was recorded at 0.2126 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4587 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.