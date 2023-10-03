Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.21 billion, down -8.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] closed the trading session at $38.11 on 10/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.65, while the highest price level was $39.03. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Tinder Partners With Mean Girls Actor Jonathan Bennett To Help Users Avoid Online Fraudsters.

In collaboration with Advocating Against Romance Scammers, together we are calling out all the mean people that online users may encounter attempting to love bomb or ask for money.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Today Tinder and its parent company, Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), are collaborating with Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett to help remind users how to avoid online financial scams and toxic behaviors – from the man who knows a thing or two about toxic behavior.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.15 percent and weekly performance of -8.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 5682378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.11.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.26 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.98, while it was recorded at 39.53 for the last single week of trading, and 41.47 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.92%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.