Market cap of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] reaches 298.94M – now what?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] loss -8.53% or -0.54 points to close at $5.79 with a heavy trading volume of 14938785 shares. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Hawaiian Airlines to Debut New Amenity Kits and Soft Goods by Hawai’i Lifestyle Brand Noho Home.

Hawaiian Airlines has tapped Hawai’i lifestyle brand Noho Home by Jalene Kanani Bell to design its new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods with a focus on sustainability and rooted in aloha.

“Noho” means “to be, to dwell, or to come from” in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language). The Noho Home designs, inspired by the airline’s newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner premium cabin, the Leihōkū Suites, are represented through three motifs (Kilo Hōkū, Lele and ʻŌlali) to bring a sense of place and comfort to kamaʻāina and visitors alike as they embark on their journey – an approach that pairs perfectly with Hawaiian’s service philosophy, Mea Hoʻokipa (I am your host).

It opened the trading session at $6.32, the shares rose to $6.3473 and dropped to $5.705, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HA points out that the company has recorded -36.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.16% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, HA reached to a volume of 14938785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.73.

Trading performance analysis for HA stock

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, HA shares dropped by -32.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.11 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 6.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.