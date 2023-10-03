Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] reaches 1.39M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [NASDAQ: CRKN] closed the trading session at $0.46 on 10/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.422, while the highest price level was $0.52. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Commences Work on First Signed Purchase Order from Arizona Customer.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced it has commenced work on its first signed purchase order from its Arizona customer. While highly competitive bidding and contract award processes preclude Crown from naming the customer, they are one of the largest contractors in the United States with significant operations in Arizona and 19 other states.

The Company will commence work today on this project, with this purchase order representing the first of what is expected to be many.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.96 percent and weekly performance of -22.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -62.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -93.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 7283545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.30. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -62.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.59 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9047, while it was recorded at 0.5444 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6556 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: Institutional Ownership

